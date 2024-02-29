Leap year man, 84, celebrates 21st birthday

Ronald Mustard was described as his children's "wingman"

A man who was born on leap day in 1940 has finally been able to celebrate his "real 21st birthday".

Ronald Mustard, from Sunderland, is 84 years old but has only been able to mark the exact day he was born every four years.

A surprise celebration, which was themed around 1961 - when he was actually 21 - was held at dementia-friendly care home Archers Court in the city.

Staff decided to throw the former painter and decorator a party to mark the "milestone", while helping him remember his younger days as part of his care.

His daughter Sharon said her father suffered through the Covid pandemic, but since moving to the specialist care home last year he had "come out of his shell".

She helped arrange the surprise bash, which included residents and staff dressing up as hippies while dancing to music from that era.

"He's the best person on this earth," Ms Mustard told BBC Look North.

"He's been mine and my brother's wingman for years and we're here to celebrate his 21st."

So-called 'leaplings' are rare and there is about a one in 1,461 chance of being born on 29 February.

Sharon Easterbrook-Smith says music therapy can help those with dementia

Sharon Easterbrook-Smith, who runs the care home in Farringdon, said therapy with songs from residents' younger years was proven to help those with memory loss.

She said: "Our people who live here have advanced dementia and music therapy is absolutely outstanding.

"It does really benefit the individuals... it's about unlocking memories."

Ms Mustard added that her father's ability to socialise and take part in activities "had all come back" after moving into the care home a year ago.

