Learn more about the advantages of having a AAA Arizona Membership

It's unclear what prevented the crude deliveries from reaching India, but now the tankers are idling at sea miles off their destinations, a report says.
"We're looking at 2024 and we're concerned that the market is actually going to end up being oversupplied."
Warren Buffett is a big name in the investing world. With a net worth of $114.2 billion, people listen when he talks. From picking small companies to not sweating it when your stock drops, here's...
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury. The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models. The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 seddan and the RX350 SUV, among others. The vehicles being recalled have sensors
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV startup, has ambitions to become a major global carmaker. It started selling its vehicles in the U.S. in March, and its rollout has been troubled since, marked with vehicle recalls and negative reviews. Now, VinFast is taking a big gamble on a manufacturing facility in North Carolina. WSJ reporter Jon Emont joins host Alex Ossola to talk about how VinFast’s gamble might pay off for both the automaker and North Carolina. Photo: Linh Pham for The Wall Street Journal
(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. achieved a technological breakthrough in chipmaking gear, a major state-backed shareholder declared, suggesting the US-blacklisted firm has made advances in China’s fight to overcome US chip sanctions.Most Read from BloombergVilified Zero-Day Options Blamed by Traders for S&P DeclineStocks Hold Onto Gains Amid Signs Economy Cooling: Markets WrapThe Hedge Fund Traders Dominating a Massive Bet on BondsOnce Africa’s Richest Woman, Dos Sa
(Bloomberg) -- US semiconductors have continued to flow to Russian military-linked companies this year in spite of export restrictions aimed at cutting them off — with Texas Instruments Inc. and Analog Devices Inc. emerging as the biggest makers of those chips.Most Read from BloombergVilified Zero-Day Options Blamed by Traders for S&P DeclineStocks Hold Onto Gains Amid Signs Economy Cooling: Markets WrapThe Hedge Fund Traders Dominating a Massive Bet on BondsOnce Africa’s Richest Woman, Dos Sant
Citigroup is undergoing a sweeping reorganization - including leadership changes and job cuts - in its biggest overhaul in almost two decades, as Fraser aims to take more control of key businesses to simplify the bank's structure. Citigroup did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company last week said it would close its municipal underwriting and market-making activities and unwind the unit in the first quarter, saying the economics of the business were "no longer viable" given Citigroup's goal to boost overall returns.
American car dealers are set to wrap the year with generous incentives and discounts during winter sales, aiming to clear older vehicle stocks and prepare for the new year capitalizing on sustained demand from consumers. Over four consecutive years of year-end sales, automakers have offered minimal discounts to prospective customers as they looked to cash in on new vehicle demand, helping dealers clear inventory. However, the average transaction price (ATP) for new vehicles in November 2023 fell 1.5% to $48,247 from a year ago, according to data from Kelley Blue Book.
An ongoing strike at the Roger’s Sugar refinery in Vancouver has reduced the supply of brown and white sugar on Western Canada’s grocery shelves. Roger’s has applied for mediation in an effort to reach a fair collective agreement with the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) Local 8 that represents workers at that factory. The Times reached out to the Lantic Taber facility to ask about added production pressure, their operations schedule, and who makes up their retail customer base, but w
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general filed suit Wednesday against SiriusXM, accusing the satellite radio and streaming service of making it intentionally difficult for its customers to cancel their subscriptions. Attorney General Letitia James' office said an investigation into complaints from customers found that SiriusXM forced subscribers to wait in an automated system before often lengthy interactions with agents who were trained in ways to avoid accepting a request to cancel service.
An independent panel has been investigating Daihatsu after it said in April it had rigged side-collision safety tests carried out for 88,000 small cars, most of those sold as Toyotas.
LONDON (Reuters) -Nigeria is off the hook for an $11 billion damages bill over a collapsed gas processing project that was procured by bribery after the award was thrown out by London's High Court. The West African country faced having to pay the sum – representing around a third of its foreign exchange reserves – to Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID), a company based in the British Virgin Islands. But the High Court ruled in October that P&ID paid bribes to a Nigerian oil ministry official in connection with the gas contract signed in 2010, and failed to disclose this when it took Nigeria to arbitration over the collapse of the deal.
Prices at the pump saw their biggest jump in four months and now average $3.097 a gallon, as oil prices have climbed.
Retirement advice often suggests that a retirement portfolio needs to be diverse, but what does that actually mean? Check Out: 11 Signs You Will Be Able To Live Off Your Retirement Nest Egg Learn: 3...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The builders of a proposed natural gas pipeline that will enter North Carolina from Virginia now have another 2 1/2 years to complete the project after federal regulators pushed back a deadline for the work. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved on Tuesday a request by owners of the proposed 75-mile (121-kilometer) Southgate extension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to allow for more time for construction, news outlets reported. According to the previous FERC cer
Azerbaijan is on track to fulfill its promise of doubling its gas exports to Europe by 2027, increasing its export capacity to meet rising European demand amidst global energy shifts.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.
(Bloomberg) -- Houthi assaults on merchant ships as they sail through the Red Sea are driving up the shares of firms transporting everything from manufactured goods to oil and commodities.Most Read from BloombergTrump Barred From Colorado Ballot in Unprecedented RulingS&P Logs Worst Day in Two Months, Bonds Power On: Markets WrapThe Hedge Fund Traders Dominating a Massive Bet on BondsApple Races to Tweak Software Ahead of Looming US Watch BanOnce Africa’s Richest Woman, Dos Santos Has $734 Milli