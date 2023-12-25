What we learned from Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-14 Christmas Day loss to Las Vegas Raiders

At the moment, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be in some disarray.

Their record might not reflect it, but their actions certainly did in a 20-14 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

The team began to fray when things went wrong in the second quarter Monday. Patrick Mahomes was visibly angry at teammates and coaches for a third straight game. Travis Kelce had a helmet spike, and coach Andy Reid had choice words for him after that.

Ultimately, the Chiefs (9-6) lost their fourth home game of the season, failing to clinch the AFC West while mathematically eliminating themselves from getting the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Like many other occasions this season, it was the offense to blame for the team’s struggles in a game the Chiefs entered as 11-point favorites.

KC trailed 17-7 at halftime after huge mistakes put the team in a hole.

The Chiefs led 7-3 when an attempted trick play went wrong. Isiah Pacheco took a direct snap but fumbled the mesh point in an attempted handoff with Mahomes. Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols scooped it up for an eight-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

On the Chiefs’ next offensive snap, Mahomes underthrew an out route to Justin Watson in windy conditions, and cornerback Jack Jones jumped it for a 33-yard pick-six.

KC’s sideline demonstrated some of signs of turmoil around that stretch. The CBS broadcast showed Kelce tossing his helmet on the sideline in frustration, with Reid appearing to keep Kelce from retrieving it when the Chiefs took over their next possession. In a later exchange, Reid spoke with Kelce and appeared to bump him with his shoulder.

Mahomes was frustrated throughout, too. Cameras showed him giving a fiery speech to his offensive line after the team’s first two three-and-outs, and a bit later, he was often seen mouthing angry words to himself after the Chiefs had an offensive play call come in late.

The self-destruction of KC’s offense meant Las Vegas had to do little to maintain its halftime lead. In fact, Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed zero passes in the last three quarters, finishing the game with 62 passing yards.

KC’s defense was excellent in the losing effort. Las Vegas punted on six of its 10 possessions, with just two offensive drives progressing further than 25 yards.

Mahomes added a late touchdown pass to Watson with 2:42 left to make it 20-14, but the Raiders ran out the clock on their next drive.

The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25 p.m. Central on Sunday, Dec. 31.