What we learned from Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook after practice Wednesday
This season marks the 50th anniversary of Husker volleyball and Cook says he's educating his team on the history of the program.
This season marks the 50th anniversary of Husker volleyball and Cook says he's educating his team on the history of the program.
When Warner Bros. Discovery lost the NBA broadcasting rights to NBC and Amazon, the news effectively meant that the game's best studio show, Inside the NBA, will end after the upcoming season. And it also meant that Charles Barkley could have been among the most sought a
Marner took questions from the media following the unveiling of Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in franchise history on Wednesday.
You've probably seen the viral photo of Sha'Carri Richardson from the 2024 Paris Olympics. She breaks down what was going through her mind mid-race.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, said Tuesday that he considered quitting the Paris Olympics amid the controversy surrounding his participation.
Auston Matthews is to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, taking the reins from John Tavares.
Break dancing, professionally known as breaking, made its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Scottie Scheffler showed up for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week with his Olympic gold medal but he wasn’t exactly showing it off. “It's a bit heavy around the neck,” he told members of the me
TORONTO — Auston Matthews tried his best to suppress a smile as he climbed on stage at a press conference Wednesday.
Ennis played 51 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 season and 39 games for Edmonton in 2020-21
Canadiens: Kris Letang Reportedly Expressed Interest in Trade to Montreal
American gymnast Jordan Chiles and the US Olympic team may very well feel like protagonists in a Franz Kafka novel, as they find themselves trapped in an increasingly surreal scenario while attempting to reclaim her bronze medal.
Sam, who plays Jamie Fraser on the hit show, has marked the beginning of the end
Analyst Fred Zinkie examines the biggest discrepancies between his 2024 fantasy football rankings and those of the rest of the Yahoo Fantasy team.
The Steelers and 49ers reportedly have the framework of a deal in place for Brandon Aiyuk.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Once he finally secured tickets for his famous father, Will Wagner had a major league debut to remember.
"I feel really good," the basketball veteran said of declining to leave TNT amidst changes to Warner Bros. Discovery access to NBA media rights
The natural look is a departure from her glam competition makeup
The Boston Bruins should keep an eye on this New York Islanders forward.
Grabovski appeared in 58 games for the Capitals in 2013-14 before signing a four-year deal to join the Islanders.
CINCINNATI — Bianca Andreescu is desperately trying to shake the nomad label that has been attached to her latest comeback bid.