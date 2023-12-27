Learner caught driving 60 years after failing his test

A learner driver has been caught on a motorway about 60 years after he failed his driving test, police have said.

When officers stopped a silver Citroen on the M55 near Preston on 26 December they learned the man at the wheel only had an expired provisional licence.

Lancashire Police seized the car after discovering he had failed his test in the 1960s.

He has been reported for motoring offences and is due before magistrates at a later date, the force added.

