Learning to navigate grief during the holiday season

Paul Leach says it was difficult to enjoy the holidays after his husband Ian passed away from cancer in 2020.

"Every time I opened a box of decorations, I just bawled, I couldn't do it, and so I had decided I wasn't going to decorate," he said.

Reverend Carla Blakely, who runs a grief support group in Regina, says people who are grieving sometimes need to find new ways to navigate the holiday season.

"You don't have to put up a tree, you don't have to put up lights. Sometimes people who are grieving really get bombarded with other people's expectations of what they should or should not do," Blakely said.

Paul Leach lost his husband to cancer a few years ago.

Blakely said the holidays can be a trigger for those who are grieving. She said she helps members and their loved ones learn new ways of experiencing the holiday season.

"I give people permission to not to do traditions that they've done before, to have a family meeting and talk about what would be helpful this year," she said.

Blakely said one thing she encourages is a "memory capture," which involves gathering with family and friends, and sharing stories about the person who passed.

"They need someone to sit with them and to listen and to let them talk about their person."

Reverend Carla Blakely runs a grief support group in Regina.

Leach said he organized a memory capture for his late husband during a trip to Regina Beach with a group of friends.

"We sat around this table with some wine, I'll admit, and we started to tell stories of Ian, funny things. And every time we thought of something, we wrote it on a small card," he said. "It was so, so healing for me, because up to that point I was pretty much a wreck. And then I started to heal after that."

Manal Sami said she's also found relief in grief support groups, and talking about the person she lost.

Sami and her best friend were involved in a car accident in Pakistan last spring. Her friend died.

Sami moved to Regina to start a new life, but said she struggled to escape the pain.

"There were times when I had major anxiety attacks, panic attacks, I couldn't focus on anything, but every single piece of things was reminding me of my best friend," she said.

Sami said she felt hesitant to open up with family and friends in Pakistan due to fears of being turned away. She said her unwillingness to open up changed once she connected with Blakley's group.

"I was crying the entire session, and when I got back home, I never felt so good. I felt so relieved," she said.

Blakely said it's important for people to understand that those who are grieving this time of year don't need "cheering up." Instead, she encourages people to create a safe space where everyone can be transparent and open about their grief.

"So say their name, listen to them, and go with what they're suggesting," she said.