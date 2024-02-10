'We are learning together': Dufferin County accepting applications for farming innovation program

Farmers are invited to apply for the Dufferin County Experimental Acres program to receive educational and financial support for new farming practices.

The program helps farmers learn about ways to improve yields, soil health, carbon sequestration and overall sustainability.

It is intended for farmer-led discovery, with opportunities for small-scale experimentation that can lead to larger funding opportunities.

The program began in 2021 as a pilot project in collaboration with Wellington County and Our Food Future, according to Megan Ball, Dufferin County's communications manager.

“The program grew from the recognition that producers are incredible stewards of land, but the risk of experimenting with new sustainable practices is usually borne solely by the farmer, as existing funding programs typically support established best practices at the field or operation-wide scale,” Ball said.

Experimental Acres allows municipalities to support farmers and producers in limiting the risk of testing out new practices.

Dufferin County Warden and Melancthon Mayor Darren White said in a news release the program follows the principle that famers know their land best.

“We know that prescriptive practices don't work for everyone,” White said.

“Through this program, we centre farmer-created projects and cultivate individual pathways toward best practice adoption.”

Projects will be supported though three funding streams: living roots and green cover, innovation and integrating animals on the farm.

Ball said Experimental Acres is also a tool to take action on the Dufferin Climate Action Plan and Adaptation Strategy.

The shared goals of carbon sequestration, climate resilience, healthy watersheds and biodiversity are being aligned with Dufferin's plans.

Sara MacRae, the county's manager of climate and energy, said in the news release the program will bring greater biodiversity, more carbon-hungry soil, healthier watersheds, increased pollinator habitat and bioregion stability.

“Through the Experimental Acres program, we are learning together with the goal of advancing best-management practices that produce both food and the services of a climate-resilient ecosystem,” MacRae said.

Grey County Agricultural Services will deliver the Experimental Acres program this year. Successful applicants will be reimbursed for their trial and soil testing.

Dufferin farmers can apply for funding by Friday, Feb. 23 here.

Rebecca Weston, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner