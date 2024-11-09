At least 1 of 43 research monkeys recovered in South Carolina

A wild Rhesus macaque monkey carries her infant in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, in August 2021 and is the same type of primate that left an enclosure Wednesday at the Alpha Genesis research facility in Yemassee, S.C. Photo by Monirul Alam/EPA-EFE

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- One among dozens of escaped monkeys has been secured on Saturday after leaving an enclosure at a research facility in Yemassee, S.C., on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to report that one of the escaped primates has been successfully recovered unharmed," the Yemassee Police Department posted on Facebook at noon EST.

"A significant number of the remaining primates are still located just a few yards from the property, jumping back and forth over the facility's fence," the YPD said.

The monkeys are among 43 rhesus macaque primates that left an enclosure at the Alpha Genesis research facility on Wednesday.

A caretaker did not secure a door properly on the enclosure containing 50 monkeys, and 43 of them left while seven others stayed in the enclosure, Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard told CBS News.

"It's really like follow-the-leader," Westergaard said. "You see one go and the others go."

He said the loose monkeys are staying close to the facility.

Baited traps and thermal imaging cameras were placed Thursday to capture the monkeys, and Alpha Genesis staff continue feeding and monitoring them while the recovery effort also is ongoing.

"The primates continue to interact with their companions inside the facility, which is a positive sign," the YPD said.

The effort to recover the escaped monkeys will continue for as long as it takes, Westergaard told the YPD.

Local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows shut and locked while the recovery effort continues.

"We strongly urge the public to refrain from entering the area surrounding the facility as these animals can be easily startled," the YPD said on Facebook.

Yemassee is about 60 miles west of Charleston.