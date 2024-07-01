At Least 1 Dead and 10 Injured After Kharkiv Postal Terminal Shelled

At least 1 person was killed and 10 were injured after a post office terminal was shelled in Kharkiv on Sunday, June 30, Ukrainian authorities said.

“All shift workers were in the bomb storage and were not injured. But there are victims among the population, as well as truck drivers,” the postal service, Nova Poshta said in a Facebook statement.

An 8-month-old baby and a 16-year-old boy were among those injured, alongside a 58-year-old man said to be in critical condition, according to the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration, Oleg Synegubov.

The attack started a 200 square meter blaze which consumed a number of postal trucks and damaged several production and warehouse buildings, at the Slobid district site, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

Footage released by the agency shows firefighters tackling flames while moving around burned vehicles and widespread rubble. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Storyful

Video Transcript

. . . . .