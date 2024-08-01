At Least 1 Dead as Gas Explosion Levels Residential Building in Russia

A firefighter was seen carrying a child in his arms as teams searched for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building after a gas explosion left at least one dead in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, on August 1.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, several people were pulled from the rubble as crews searched for survivors.

At least nine people were injured, including five children, the ministry said.

Tass reported at least one person died, citing an unnamed emergency services source. Credit: Russia Ministry of Emergency Situations via Storyful

Video Transcript

