At least 1 dead, multiple injured in Orlando shooting, police say

At least one person is dead and several others were injured after a shooting in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday night, police said.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department said officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the Rosemont neighborhood at around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Responding officers found multiple victims at the scene, including one person who was dead.

Police have not said how many people were injured, or what a possible motive could be.

"We are working to identify all victims and their conditions. This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available," police told USA TODAY.

Sarah Al-Arshani covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at salarshani@gannett.com.

