At least 1 person shot, critically injured in Sacramento

CBC
Lakeshore OPP have recovered numerous stolen vehicles and other items in a seizure on Monday.Police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle using a GPS tracking device that led them to a property in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Road 211.The OPP says the officers, along with help from the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, found 11 stolen vehicles, three motorcycles, two enclosed trailers, four utility trailers, Canadian money and a loaded handgun.The total estimated value is over $300,000.A