Four children among at least 10 killed in Israeli strike on home in Gaza, Palestinian media reports

Israeli attacks have continued on positions in the Gaza Strip in recent days. Image is not from the latest attack in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood. (AP)

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed, including four children, in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, local media has reported.

The strike hit a residential housing unit in the Al Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The news agency reported at least four children and three women are among those killed in the bombing, whilst several more people remain missing under the rubble of the destroyed home.

Two others were killed by Israeli shelling on Gaza City and Jabalia in the north, and three in al-Mawasi in the south, the report said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli airstrikes have hit central and southern Gaza overnight into Saturday, killing at least 14 people.

Another strike hit a tent in Khan Younis with Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza‘s Civil Defense said.

Displaced Palestinians line up to fill their containers with water in Deir el-Balah (AFP via Getty Images)

They followed airstrikes earlier this week that hit a tent camp on Tuesday and a United Nations school sheltering displaced on Wednesday.

A campaign to inoculate children in Gaza against polio drew down and the World Health Organization said about 559,000 under the age of 10 have recovered from their first dose, seven out of every eight children the campaign aimed to vaccinate.

The second doses are expected to begin later this month as part of an effort in which the WHO said parties had already agreed to.“As we prepare for the next round in four weeks, we’re hopeful these pauses will hold, because this campaign has clearly shown the world what’s possible when peace is given a chance,” Richard Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative in Gaza and the West Bank, said in a statement.

Israeli soldiers take up position next to buildings destroyed by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip (AP)

The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, during an attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023.

They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages after releasing most of the rest in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Around a third of the remaining hostages are believed to be dead.The war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90 percent of Gaza‘s 2.3 million population, and plunged the territory into a severe humanitarian crisis.

Gaza‘s Health Ministry says over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its count, but says women and children make up just over half of the dead.

Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 militants in the war.