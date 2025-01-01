New Orleans 'terror attacker' Shamsud-Din Jabbar had ISIS flag on truck - as first victims named
The suspected terror attacker who killed at least 15 people in New Orleans has been identified - as names of the victims begin to emerge.
The suspected terror attacker who killed at least 15 people in New Orleans has been identified - as names of the victims begin to emerge.
Explosive devices found in and around the scene on Bourbon Street were apparently found to be viable, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.
ABC News’ Pierre Thomas and ABC News contributors Richard Frankel and Robert Boyce discuss the federal response to the deadly incident on Bourbon Street.
New video shows chaos after truck plows through Bourbon Street crowd
A truck driver murdered 10 and injured 35 by ramming his vehicle into early morning crowds celebrating new year’s on Bourbon Street, New Orleans in the city’s famed French Quarter. The man was later killed in a shootout with police. Authorities have called the attack an “act of terrorism” and said they also found improvised explosive devices at the scene. The mass murder, just after 3 a.m. Central Time, was worse than any in 2024. The FBI is investigating the “mass casualty incident,” which New
At least 10 people were killed and 35 injured after a man intentionally drove through a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of New Years Day. The suspect has been identified.
At least 10 people were killed and 30 others were injured after a person in a vehicle drove into a crowd in New Orleans during a New Year's celebration, authorities said.
MONTREAL — A Quebec heritage site on the Island of Montreal that was the former home of a renowned artist has been destroyed in a fire.
Family members and friends have begun identifying the 15 people who died in the truck-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Tiger Bech's death was confirmed to ABC News by his mother, Michelle Bech. Michelle Bech said Tiger Bech, 27, played football at Princeton University and moved to New York City after graduation to work for Seaport Global, a capital markets firm.
An Army veteran who was "hell-bent" on killing as many people as possible drove a rented pickup truck around barricades and plowed his vehicle through a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans at a high rate of speed, leaving at least 15 dead and injuring dozens of others early Wednesday, city and federal officials said. After mowing down numerous people over a three-block stretch on the famed thoroughfare while firing shots into the crowd, the suspect -- identified by sources as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42 -- allegedly got out of the truck wielding an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told ABC News. Officers returned fire, killing Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen from Texas, sources said.
Officials said 10 people were killed and at least 30 were injured when a driver drove into a crowd in New Orleans' party district early Wednesday.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Tribal elders backed by local authorities in restive northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday brokered a peace deal between minority Shiites and majority Sunni tribes, weeks after deadly clashes that killed at least 130 people, officials said.
Ten people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans's Canal and Bourbon streets on Wednesday, according to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness agency.New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. NOLA Ready has advised people to stay away from the area.Local media said the ramming took place as a large crowd gathered to celebrate the new year in the city's French Quarter, around 3:15 a.m. loca
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police said Wednesday they are dealing with a mass casualty incident, including an unknown number of fatalities, in the city’s famed Bourbon Street area after a car reportedly plowed into a group of people.
The current owner, Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian, is asking $59,000 per month for the beachfront abode that was also once occupied by Netflix co-head Ted Sarandos.
Neil Penner, the program and volunteer co-ordinator at Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin, shows some of the designs from students at Laurentian University’s McEwen School of Architecture for a new accessible apartment building in Sudbury.
Ten people have died and dozens are injured after a car plowed into a crowd of New Year revellers in New Orleans, officials have confirmed. The FBI is investigating after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans‘ famed Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day (1 January). Special agent Althea Duncan said that “improvised explosive devices” were found at the scene and the public should stay away from the area.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Adam Breneman break down Penn State's 31-14 victory vs. Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
Third New Orleans building to collapse in 2024
A 21-year-old man accused in a shooting that injured a woman in Omaha appeared in court Tuesday morning.
The rapper turned to Jason of Beverly Hills to fashion the custom piece.