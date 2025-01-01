New Orleans 'terror attacker' Shamsud-Din Jabbar had ISIS flag on truck - as first victims named

ABC News

An Army veteran who was "hell-bent" on killing as many people as possible drove a rented pickup truck around barricades and plowed his vehicle through a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans at a high rate of speed, leaving at least 15 dead and injuring dozens of others early Wednesday, city and federal officials said. After mowing down numerous people over a three-block stretch on the famed thoroughfare while firing shots into the crowd, the suspect -- identified by sources as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42 -- allegedly got out of the truck wielding an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told ABC News. Officers returned fire, killing Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen from Texas, sources said.