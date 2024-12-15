Close to 1,000 people feared dead after cyclone in French territory of Mayotte
Close to 1,000 people may have been killed after Cyclone Chido hit the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, the island's top official has said.
Tropical Cyclone Chido struck southeast Africa, killing "perhaps a few thousand" in France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte on Saturday and then hitting Mozambique on Sunday, officials said.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — At least 11 people have died after Cyclone Chido caused devastating damage in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, France's Interior Ministry said Sunday.
Cyclone Chido caused devastating damage to the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte on Saturday, a senior local official said. The archipelago was hit in some places by powerful winds of at least 226 kilometers per hour, resulting in the deaths of at least two people. At least two people were killed Saturday as fierce winds from Cyclone Chido lashed French Indian Ocean territory Mayotte, with authorities warning of severe damage and residents fearing the worst.The two confirmed deaths came o
Local authorities said Sunday that the likely death toll from cyclone Chido's passage across Mayotte was "definitely several hundred" though the disruption means reaching an exact count will be difficult, as fierce winds lashed the French Indian Ocean territory, with authorities warning of severe damage and residents fearing the worst. Rescue workers and supplies are being rushed in by air and sea, but their efforts are likely to be hindered by damage to airports and electricity distribution in
The death toll from Cyclone Chido is “several hundred” and may be close to 1,000, the island’s top government official told the local broadcaster on Sunday.
PARIS (Reuters) -Several hundred people, maybe even thousands, may have been killed by Cyclone Chido in the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, a senior local French official said on Sunday. "I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands," prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said on local media channel Mayotte La 1ere. Asked about the death toll of several hundred, the French interior ministry said "it will be difficult to account for all victims" and said a figure could not be determined at this stage.
