At least 13 foreign peacekeepers killed in Democratic Republic of Congo in clashes with rebels

Congolese rebels are threatening to "take" a key city in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at 3am, as they instruct government forces to surrender their weapons.

  • Displaced civilians in Democratic Republic of Congo face frenzy of fear and uncertainty

    Hundreds of displaced Congolese marched down a sloping road in northeast Goma with their lives on their backs. Many of them have been displaced more than once, as the violent insurgency waged by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels against the Congolese army spread furiously in 2024. It reached new heights in recent weeks as they seized control of large swathes of territory in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and now, are advancing on the regional capital Goma.

  • Congo severs ties with Rwanda as eastern conflict escalates

    The three-year M23 insurgency in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has intensified in January with the M23 rebels seizing control of more territory than ever before, prompting the U.N. to warn of the risk of a broader regional war. Congo and its allies said on Saturday they had pushed back M23 fighters, who were advancing on the provincial capital Goma.

  • Congo provincial military governor dies in rebel offensive

    The rebels are advancing on two fronts near the provincial capital Goma in the nation's turbulent east, where tens of thousands are fleeing and the U.N. is warning that the violence could spill into a wider regional war. The U.N. Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss the situation, diplomats said. Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, who led the province since 2023, has died, army spokesman Sylvain Ekenge said at a press briefing.

  • Hundreds in Goma attempt to flee towards the border with Rwanda as fighting continues

    Hundreds of people attempted to flee the Democratic Republic of Congo to Rwanda on Sunday, as heavy gunfire resonated across the key eastern Congolese city of Goma, just a few miles from the frontline.

  • Rwanda-backed rebels enter outskirts of strategic city in what Congo calls 'declaration of war'

    GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rwanda-backed rebels entered the outskirts of eastern Congo’s largest city, Goma, on Sunday, causing what the United Nations called “mass panic” among its 2 million people and leading Congo’s government to call it a “declaration of war.”

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Trump orders tariffs on Colombia over rejection of US military deportation flights

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was ordering tariffs, visa restrictions and other retaliatory measures to be taken against Colombia after its government rejected two U.S. military flights carrying migrants.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • Trump imposes tariffs, sanctions on Colombia after it refuses deportation flights

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration's immigration crackdown. Trump's punitive action appeared aimed at making an example of Colombia, the second case of a Latin American nation refusing U.S. military deportation flights.

  • Brazil condemns handcuffing of deportees on flight from US

    Brazilian officials demanded that U.S. agents remove handcuffs from a group of deportees who were flown to the South American country on Friday, with a prominent minister in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government calling the practice "blatant disrespect" for the rights of his fellow citizens. Federal police, acting under the instructions of Brazilian Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, met the flight after it made an unexpected landing in the Amazonian city of Manaus due to technical problems, the Brazilian government said in a statement on Saturday. The handcuffs were removed from the passengers after the intervention of the Brazilian police, the government said.

  • ‘I Don’t Like It!’: Lindsey Graham Stands Up to Trump on Jan. 6 Pardons

    Republican senator Lindsey Graham has accused President Donald Trump of “sending the wrong signal” to violent criminals after some 1,500 Capitol rioters were pardoned earlier this week. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, the Trump ally said the controversial pardons put cops at greater risk as he called for presidential powers to be curbed. During the discussion, Bash highlighted the example of Daniel Rodriguez, a January 6th rioter who was sentenced to 12 year

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari