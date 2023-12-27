At least 13 wounded as DRC police break up banned election protest

At least 13 people were injured in Kinshasa on Wednesday after riot police fired tear gas in clashes with demonstrators protesting against last week's presidential elections in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Despite a government ban, supporters from several opposition groups gathered in the city to press their claims for a rerun of the presidential and legislative polls.

They say the election was fraudulent and should be annulled. President Felix Tshisekedi's administration has dismissed the demands.

The disputed vote threatens to further destabilise the DRC, which is grappling with a security crisis in the east that has hampered development in the world's top producer of cobalt and other industrial minerals and metals.

Police surrounded the headquarters of Martin Fayulu, one of five presidential

challengers who had called on their supporters to march in Kinshasa.

"He did not win the election, his victory is fraudulent," said one protester, who gave his name as Jean-Pierre.

Short protests

The opposition vowed to proceed even after the government banned the protest on Tuesday, saying it was intended to undermine the work of the national election commission (CENI) as it compiles results that show Tshisekedi with a strong lead.



