At least 15 dead, over 100 missing after Uganda landslide

At least 15 people are dead and 15 more are injured, while more than 100 remain unaccounted for after a massive landslide in eastern Uganda, officials confirmed. Photo courtesy of Uganda Red Cross Society

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- At least 15 people are dead, 15 more are injured and more than 100 remain unaccounted for after a massive landslide in eastern Uganda, officials confirmed.

At least six children were among those killed in the natural disaster Wednesday, the BBC reported.

A total of five villages were hit by the landslide Wednesday, the Uganda Police Force said on X.

The landslide occurred in the Bulambuli District, located in the eastern part of the country and partially bordering Kenya.

Officials said 113 people were still missing Thursday morning while rescue operations were "being hindered by impassable roads, which are preventing vehicles, including ambulances and wheel loaders, from reaching the scene," according to police.

A total of five villages were hit by the landslide Wednesday, the Uganda Police Force said on X. Photo courtesy of Uganda Red Cross Society

The landslide occurred after nearly eight consecutive hours of heavy rain and has also buried several buildings.

"The incident left 40 households completely buried, with others sustaining partial damage," the Uganda Red Cross Society said on X, adding it was working with local officials to further rescue efforts.

Officials said 113 people were still missing Thursday morning while rescue operations were being hindered by impassable roads, which are preventing vehicles, including ambulances and wheel loaders, from reaching the scene. Photo courtesy of Uganda Red Cross Society

Uganda's military is also at the disaster site assisting with rescue efforts.

"Due to heavy rains, many parts of the country are experiencing adverse effects of climate change. As a National Society, we remain vigilant, delivering early warning messages through our community radio networks and providing timely support to those affected," the Red Cross said in its statement.

The landslide occurred after nearly eight consecutive hours of heavy rain and has also buried several buildings including 40 houses. Photo courtesy of Uganda Red Cross Society

In August, heavy rain and a structural failure caused a landslide at Uganda's only landfill, killing eight, including two children in the country's Kiteezi district.