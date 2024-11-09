At least 17 dead in powerful bomb blast at train station in Pakistan

File image of a Quetta train station: Around 100 people were present at the station on Saturday morning when the blast took place, says police official (Getty Images)

At least 17 people have died in a powerful bomb blast at a train station in Quetta, southerwestern Pakistan, officials said.

Another 30 were wounded in the explosion that tore through the station in the early hours of Saturday.

“The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination,” said Muhammad Baloch, the senior superintendent of police operations.

He said the attack “seems to be a suicide blast” but it was too early to say for sure. Around 100 people were present at the station at the time of the attack, Mr Baloch said, citing footage of the incident.

The death toll is likely to rise as some of the wounded passengers are in critical condition, said Shahid Ring, a government spokesperson.

An investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain the nature of the blast, he said, according to the daily newspaper Dawn.

