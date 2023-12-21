At least 18 units impacted by apartment fire
At least one resident was rescued early Wednesday morning from a three-alarm apartment fire in Windsor Mill that left many residents searching for another place to stay days before Christmas. The fire department said a fire started on the second floor of a three-story apartment building at 8 E. Bend Ct. around 6:11 a.m. and spread to three more buildings. Officials said around 9:15 a.m. it took more than 100 firefighters to bring the fire under control.