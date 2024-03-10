At Least 19 Killed Following 'Catastrophic' Flooding in West Sumatra

At least 19 people were killed after heavy rain triggered flash flooding and landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, local officials said on Sunday, March 10.

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Saturday morning, over 80,000 people were evacuated as a result of the ‘catastrophic’ flooding.

Footage posted to Facebook by the BNPB shows rescue operations on Saturday. Credit: Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana via Storyful