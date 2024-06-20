At Least 2 Dead in Chile Train Crash

Storyful

At least two people were killed and nine injured when two trains collided in San Bernardo, Chile, in the early hours of June 20, local news reported.

A train performing speed tests collided head-on with a freight train, local media said, citing officials. The two dead were aboard the freight train. Credit: Diego Martin via Storyful

Video Transcript

Mhm.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories