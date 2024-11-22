At Least 2 Dead as Russian Drones Target Sumy

At least two people were killed and 12 injured in Russian drone strikes targeting the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Friday, November 22, according to the city’s Regional Military Administration.

The head of the local government, Volodymyr Artyukh, told Suspilne News that Russia used Shahed drones to attack the city.

Artyukh said the drones were equipped with shrapnel. “These weapons are used to destroy people, not to destroy objects. This is the first time in Sumy,” he said.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service released video showing crews pulling a person from the rubble of a damaged building. Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful