Magdeburg: At least 20 injured as car ploughs into crowd at German Christmas market in suspected terror attack

A car smashed through security barriers and ploughed into crowds at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday in suspected terror attack.

Horrified shoppers watched as the vehicle sped through a narrow alleyway lined with market stalls, mowing down pedestrians in its path. More than 20 people were injured in the incident, according to German newspaper Bild.

CCTV footage captured the moment the car burst through protective barriers before careering into the packed marketplace. Police have arrested the driver and sealed off the area while searching for potential explosives.

A spokesperson for local police said: "We do not yet know exactly what happened."

Reiner Haseloff, prime minister of Saxony-Anholt province, is travelling to the scene as emergency services deal with the aftermath.

Social media videos show casualties lying on the ground surrounded by a heavy police presence.

The incident comes as European Christmas markets face heightened security measures following previous terror attacks. Both France and Germany have bolstered protection at festive markets to safeguard visitors.

German news agency DPA confirmed the driver remains in custody as investigators work to establish the motive behind the attack.