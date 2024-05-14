At Least 20 Reported Killed in Israeli Strike Near Nuseirat School

At least 20 people were killed when Israel carried out an attack near a school in Nuseirat, Gaza, Al Jazeera reported on May 14.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out a strike on a Hamas combat room at an UNRWA school in the area on the same day. According to the IDF, 15 “terrorists” were killed in the attack.

According to Al Jazeera, a residential building and an UNRWA school were hit. The residential building housed dozens of people who had fled Rafah three days prior to the strike, the report said.

Footage here was captured by local journalist Mohammed AlHamss. He said the strike hit a three-story residential building. He said people fleeing Rafah had sheltered at the building.

The UN said almost 450,000 people had been displaced from Gaza since May 6. Credit: Mohammed AlHamss via Storyful

Video Transcript

. . . . .