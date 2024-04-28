At least 20 tornadoes reported in Oklahoma this weekend
At least 20 tornadoes reported in Oklahoma this weekend
At least 20 tornadoes reported in Oklahoma this weekend
As humidity levels rise, Southern Ontario faces an increased risk of severe storms. These storms could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potentially dangerous lightning. Stay informed and prepared as meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides updates.
A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when
Earl Evans has been duck hunting in the springtime around Fort Smith, N.W.T., for 50 years. This past week, he and a friend went out to their usual spot, about 15 kilometres west of the community in the Slave River wetlands. And for the first time, Evans returned home from that hunt without a single duck. "We stopped and looked around and everything was just still, just dead," Evans said. "It felt like we were on the moon.""That's the most devastating feeling in the world for a person that likes
One day after destructive tornadoes plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma were under tornado watches Saturday evening.
Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario
The species has only been recorded a few times since 1887, researchers said.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming opens for the busy summer season, wildlife advocates are leading a call for a boycott of the conservative ranching state over laws that give people wide leeway to kill gray wolves with little oversight. The social media accounts of Wyoming's tourism agency are being flooded with comments urging people to steer clear of the Cowboy State amid accusations that a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped its mouth shut and showed off the
The same system responsible for multiple tornadoes on Friday across Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa will run into arctic air over northern Ontario, resulting in winter weather from Winnipeg to Lake Superior
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise across southern Ontario as unsettled weather pushes into the region
FacebookOne climber died and a second was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve this week. The accident happened in Ruth Gorge, as the team—Robbi Mecus, 52, and her climbing partner—tackled a treacherous route known as “The Escalator,” on the night of April 25.“The approximately 5,000-foot route involves navigating a mix of steep rock, ice, and snow,” the parks service said. Another climbing party witnessed the roped pair fall
Warm-weather lovers are in for a little treat this weekend as above-seasonal temperatures build over southern Ontario, but it comes with a rainy cost
A late-April system will bring winter-like weather to parts of northern Ontario as we kick off the new week, so anticipate and plan for difficult commutes on Monday
The aquatic animal has a “wide” mouth and see-through fins.
A new report shows where has wine production dried up the most in Europe.
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl
Satellite imagery captured a “lightning-packed, tornadic supercell” moving over Nebraska on Friday, April 26, as weather officials warned of tornadoes moving through the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.Tornado warnings were in effect for parts of southeastern and east-central Nebraska, with “ping-pong-ball-size hail” possible. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
The multi-day tornado outbreak continued Saturday, with powerful storms expected from Texas to the Great Lakes. Emergency officials in Hughes County, Oklahoma, confirmed one death due to storms in Holdenville. There is a tornado watch in effect for parts of six states, from Texas to Iowa into the late evening.
Warm and humid air could fuel multiple chances for storms across southern Ontario through the end of the weekend
Clean-up efforts and assessments of the devastation wrought by an outbreak of more than two dozen tornadoes were underway Saturday in Omaha, Neb., as forecasters warned of more trouble ahead.
Above seasonal temperatures, moisture, and instability spells trouble across southern Ontario this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.