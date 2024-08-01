At least 24 structures damaged, destroyed in Alexander Mountain Fire
"At least two dozen structures" have been damaged or destroyed in the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, which has grown to 8,089 acres, the sheriff's office said.
"At least two dozen structures" have been damaged or destroyed in the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, which has grown to 8,089 acres, the sheriff's office said.
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
It wasn't until Friday, July 26 that the village was deemed safe enough for officials and media crews to enter and view the extent of damage caused by the blaze that roared through the town perched in the Canadian Rockies.
Maria Coto, 56, died after suffering severe brain bleed, brain swelling and multiple facial fractures in May, per authorities
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was fatally shot in his home by a Florida sheriff's deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, police said.
A post-mortem examination revealed 94 separate injuries on Mehmet Koray Alpergin’s body.
A White woman who falsely accused four Black men of rape in the Jim Crow-era South in 1949 has died at the age of 92.
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
A 17-year-old boy, charged with murder and attempted murder after a mass stabbing in Southport, has appeared in court and been named as Axel Rudakubana. Three children, six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, died as a result of the attack at The Hart Space community centre. A "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" aimed at children aged between primary school years two and six was taking place at the time of the attack in the seaside town, which is north of Liverpool.
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
The Parole Board of Canada has sent Brayden Bushby back to jail, revoking the release granted to the man convicted of killing an Indigenous woman by throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay, Ont.
In a surprise twist, a Saskatoon prosecutor stayed the charge mid-trial against a man accused of possessing $25,000 worth of missing Alberta cattle.On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Scott stayed the charge against Alvin Hamm after hearing from two witnesses in the morning. Scott said he made the decision "because there was no likelihood of a conviction."Hamm was charged after 10 animals were found in a pasture near Martensville, just north of Saskatoon. "There were going to be a lot of questions invo
LONDON (AP) — Far-right protesters fueled by anger and false online rumors hurled bottles and stones at police, wounding more than 20 officers Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier.
WARNING: This story contains details of domestic abuse.Three months before her death, Kamaljit Sandhu filed for divorce after enduring years of domestic violence.Her husband — Inderjit Singh Sandhu — was in India at the time.Kamaljit Sandhu, who lives in Abbotsford, a city about 70 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, got a protection order. In an affidavit, she claimed she was afraid the 50-year-old "would harm her when he became aware of the court proceedings."It wasn't long b
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
A man who was camping along the Chilcotin River in central British Columbia woke up to the sound of a landslide and managed to run away while the ground was moving beneath his feet. Debra Bortolussi with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue says it "seems like a miracle" he wasn't caught in the slide that consumed his camp and rafting gear. (July 31, 2024)
Kurdish migrant Brwa Shorsh, 24, shoved stranger Tadeusz Potoczek, 61, at Oxford Circus Underground station in central London on February 3.
Ebony Wright and her mother Wanda Wright were killed in 2021 by Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, who also tried to set his infant on fire