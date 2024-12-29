At least 28 dead in South Korea plane crash - reports

An aircraft carrying 181 people has crashed at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 28 people, the Yonhap news agency reports.

The aircraft veered off a runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in the south west of the country, the South Korean news agency reports.

The Jeju Air plane, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, was reportedly flying back from Bangkok in Thailand and the accident took place while it was landing.

Two people were found alive and rescue operations were still under way, a fire official told the Reuters news agency.

Emergency services were attempting to rescue people in the tail section of the aircraft, an airport official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passengers on board included 173 South Koreans and two Thais, Yonhap reports.

The cause of the crash is still not known, but local media is reporting that it may have been caused by birds getting caught in the plane's systems.

Unverified footage uploaded to social media shows the aircraft skidding off the runway and crashing into a wall, before part of it bursts into flames. Other footage shows a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

One flight attendant and one passenger have been rescued so far, South Korea's fire agency said in a statement, adding that 32 fire trucks had been deployed to the crash site.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on X to get the latest alerts.