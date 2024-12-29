At least 29 dead after plane veers off runway and crashes into airport gate

The plane drove off a runaway at Muan International Airport - YONHAP

A plane has veered off a runway and hit a fence at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 29 people.

Fire crews are on the tarmac of the Muan International Airport, in the country’s southwest, and are continuing attempts to rescue passengers and crew from the burning wreckage.

“We have so far confirmed 29 deaths from the crash... but the tally could rise due to the critically injured,” said Lee Hyeon-ji, a local fire department official.

About 180 people were on board the Jeju Air flight, which was returning from Bangkok in Thailand on Sunday morning.

Emergency workers searched the wreckage for survivors - Newsis

Yonhap reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence before bursting into flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial reports suggested a malfunctioning landing gear may have caused the crash.

Video showed the twin-engine aircraft skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane - YONHAP

Aviation tracking site FlightRadar24 said the aircraft appeared to be a Boeing 737-800. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, who was named interim leader of the country on Friday after the previous acting president was impeached amid an ongoing political crisis, ordered all-out rescue efforts, his office said.

His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting.

More to come.