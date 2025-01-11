At least 30 injured after two trams collide in horror crash at Strasbourg station

Firefighters stand outside the Strasbourg railway station following a collision of two trams (AFP via Getty Images)

At least 30 people have been injured after two trams collided in a horror crash in France.

A large rescue operation is underway after the vehicles collided in the tunnel of Strasbourg station on Saturday afternoon, according to local media.

Five people are in critical condition according to an initial assessment, the French outlet Actu17 reported. The news website added that a switching error could be the cause of the accident.

It is understood that one of the trams accidentally took another track before hitting a second tram.

In a post on x, French police warned: “Tram traffic interrupted in both directions at Strasbourg station following a tram accident.”

A tram crash has taken place at Strasbourg station (@PJakubowicz/X)

Pierre Jakubowicz, a municipal councillor in Strasbourg, posted: “Major tram collision at Strasbourg station. Support and recognition for the emergency services mobilised and all my thoughts for the injured.”

Social media footage appears to show people trying to pull the doors of a tram open as smoke fills an underground station following the accident.

Officials in Strasbourg later added that a tram accident had taken place at the Gare Centrale stop in the city. It added that “numerous resources” had been sent to the scene and told passengers to avoid Place des Halles, Gare, Boulevard du Président Wilson.

More to follow.