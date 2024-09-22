At least 30 killed in Iran after methane leak sparks coal mine blast

At least 30 people have been killed and 17 are injured after a methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, state media reports.

Another 24 miners are believed to be trapped inside after the explosion struck a mine in Tabas, some 335 miles southeast of the capital, Tehran.

The state-run IRNA news agency said authorities had sent emergency personnel to the area.

Around 70 people had been working there at the time of the blast, which happened late Saturday.

It is not clear if any remain trapped inside.

Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian, preparing to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said he ordered all efforts be made to rescue those trapped and aid their families.

He also said an investigation into the incident had begun.

This is not the first disaster to strike Iran's mining industry.

In 2017, a coal mine explosion killed at least 42 people, while 11 workers were killed in two separate mining incidents in 2013.

Lax safety standards and inadequate emergency services in mining areas are often blamed for the fatalities.

Iran annually consumes some 3.5 million tons of coal but only extracts about 1.8 million tons from its mines per year. The rest is imported, often consumed in the country's steel mills.