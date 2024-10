At least 339 dead, over 1 million displaced due to Niger floods

Floods caused by intense rains have resulted in 339 deaths and displaced over 1.1 million people in Niger since June, while also causing devastating damage to the Sahel nation's critical resources, cultural sites, and schools.

Torrential rains in Niger have left 339 people dead and more than 1.1 million displaced since June, state media reported Tuesday, updating a previous toll.

Niger's interior minister last month stated at least 273 were dead and more than 700,000 affected as extreme weather slammed the Sahel nation.

As of September 23, the floods had impacted more than 1.1 million people, resulting in 339 fatalities and leaving another 383 injured, state news agency ANP said Tuesday, quoting the country's civil protection agency.

Areas throughout the country were affected, including the capital Niamey, where nine people had died.

The floods also resulted in "major losses" of equipment, livestock and food supplies.

A historic mosque in the Muslim nation's second city of Zinder, built in the mid-19th century, was destroyed.

Some areas of the country recorded up to 200 percent more rain than in previous years, according to the national meteorological agency.

Due to the damage to schools and number of displaced families, the government postponed the start of the school year to the end of October.

Normally lasting from June to September, Niger's rainy season often exacts a heavy toll, with 195 people dying in 2022.

