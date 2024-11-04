At least 36 die after bus falls into a gorge in India

The government of Uttarakhand state has ordered an inquiry into the accident [PTI]

At least 36 people have died and several have been injured after a bus fell into a gorge in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand.

Officials said 44 people were on board when the driver lost control and the bus fell into a 50m-deep ditch in Marchula, located in the state’s Almora district.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Buses are the main mode of transport in the Himalayan state and accidents are not uncommon.

The bus was on its way to the state's Ramnagar district when the accident took place on Monday morning.

Photos and videos from the site showed the badly damaged vehicle overturned at the bottom of a hill.

Several passengers died on the spot, while those injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Rescue operations are still under way.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences for the families of the victims.

He has announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,378; £1,834) for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to those who were wounded.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also announced financial assistance for the victims and their families.

Buses are a common mode of transport in India, especially between smaller towns and districts. However, operators often flout safety rules and overcrowd them beyond capacity.

Approximately 160,000 people are killed in road accidents in India every year - the highest in the world - mainly due to speeding and careless driving.

