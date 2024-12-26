At least 38 dead after Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan officials said 38 people have died after an Azerbaijani airliner crashed Wednesday near the Kazakh city of Aktau.
Kazakhstan officials said 38 people have died after an Azerbaijani airliner crashed Wednesday near the Kazakh city of Aktau.
At least 32 people survived after an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday. Dozens of others are feared dead. Preliminary information suggests the pilot tried to make an emergency landing after a bird strike. There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board.
An animation from aviation-tacking company Flightradar24 shows the path of a passenger plane carrying 67 people which crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, Kazakh officials said.Preliminary information said 29 people survived.Azerbaijan Airlines published a list of those onboard the plane. It said the plane was carrying “37 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russian citizens, six Kazakh citizens, and three Kyrgyz citizens […]. There were 62 passengers on board, including 5 crew members, in total 67 people.”Flightradar24 told Storyful that the flight was “exposed to GPS jamming and spoofing near Grozny” and that plane’s “altitude was oscillating for 74 minutes before the crash near Aktau Airport, 433 km from the original destination.” Credit: Flightradar24.com via Storyful
STORY: :: This video contains content some people may find distressing:: Eyewitness video shows a plane crashing in Kazakhstan:: December 25, 2024:: Aktau, Kazakhstan:: Kazakh authorities said 62 passengers and five crew were on board; many are feared deadAn Embraer passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying that 28 people had survived.Reuters was able to verify the location of the video said to show the moment of the crash but not the date. However, information on FlightRadar24.com showed the flight last seen near Aktau airport on Wednesday (December 25).Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said in a statement that fire services had put out the blaze and that the survivors, including two children, were being treated at a nearby hospital. The bodies of the dead were being recovered.Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190 jet, with flight number J2-8243, was flying from Baku to Grozny, capital of Russia's Chechnya region, but had been forced to make an emergency landing around 1.8 miles (3 km) from Aktau in Kazakhstan. The city is on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia.
A drone image from the crash site near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan shows the wreckage of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190.
MOSCOW (AP) — An Azerbaijani Airlines has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau. The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency. The number of people on board has not yet been confirmed. Local media outlets reported that the plane was carrying 67 passengers and five crew.
At least 29 people survived after a plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday. Dozens of others are feared dead. Eyewitness video shows dazed passengers emerging from the wreckage and others being pulled out.
Outgoing president decided to spare 37 condemned prisoners from the death chamber – but not three others
A passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, Kazakh officials said.Preliminary information said 28 people survived, according to officials.Images here were released by the Aktau City Administration Facebook page and show officials at the scene. Credit: Aktau City Administration via Storyful
President-elect Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden on Tuesday for commuting the death sentences of 37 federal prisoners in an act of holiday clemency. Trump said relatives of victims are angry that Biden spared the lives of some of the “worst killers in our country,” including inmates convicted in the slayings of police and military officers, as well as murders involved in deadly ...
"Without decisive action, Canada risks becoming irrelevant in the North American and global manufacturing supply chains."
The dramatic explosion on Monday, Dec. 23., was captured on an EarthCam that had been positioned at the marina
A train driver's suicide caused widespread delays on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day in France, with some 3,000 passengers affected during the busy holiday period. The suicide by a train driver on the job has caused widespread delays in France's rail traffic, operator SNCF said Wednesday.Some 3,000 train passengers have been affected by delays in services between Paris and southeastern France that started Tuesday and spilled over into Wednesday.Around 10 high-speed (TGV) trains were delayed
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing multiple civil lawsuits as well as federal criminal charges
An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people onboard crashed Wednesday near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, killing 38 people and leaving 29 survivors, a Kazakh official said.
MaryAnne Kenney's father passed away when she was four, without ever knowing he was part of Caldwell First Nation. It was a journey to make the reserve her home. But now, she is among the eight residents who are being evicted on Boxing Day for installing security cameras around their houses."This is our home. We have a right to be here, not to be kicked out by a reigning chief and council," she said.A long history of colonization stripped Caldwell First Nation of its lands, which stretch from th
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
The family of four appeared to celebrate with Scott's parents Jim and Joanne Scott
The singer and actress shared the cozy clip on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 24
At least eight L.A. County Sheriff's Department members have been sidelined amid a federal inquiry into an alleged coverup of a beating of a trans man, sources say.
Kazakh authorities say almost half the people on board the aircraft survived the deadly incident.