At least 38 dead after Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan

STORY: :: This video contains content some people may find distressing:: Eyewitness video shows a plane crashing in Kazakhstan:: December 25, 2024:: Aktau, Kazakhstan:: Kazakh authorities said 62 passengers and five crew were on board; many are feared deadAn Embraer passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying that 28 people had survived.Reuters was able to verify the location of the video said to show the moment of the crash but not the date. However, information on FlightRadar24.com showed the flight last seen near Aktau airport on Wednesday (December 25).Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said in a statement that fire services had put out the blaze and that the survivors, including two children, were being treated at a nearby hospital. The bodies of the dead were being recovered.Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190 jet, with flight number J2-8243, was flying from Baku to Grozny, capital of Russia's Chechnya region, but had been forced to make an emergency landing around 1.8 miles (3 km) from Aktau in Kazakhstan. The city is on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia.