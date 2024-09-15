At least 39 people have died in Channel crossings this year

At least 39 people have now died crossing the English Channel in 2024, with Saturday night’s incident raising the toll by eight.

The group died despite a rescue operation after their boat got into difficulty while trying to cross to England, French authorities said.

There have been 31 other Channel deaths reported by the French maritime prefecture for the Channel and the North Sea this year.

– January 14

Five people died in an attempt to cross from near Wimereux on the French coast.

The incident happened at about 2am and triggered a major emergency response as 32 people were rescued and taken to Calais, French authorities said.

French media said the migrants had got into difficulty while trying to board the boat in darkness and cold temperatures.

Rescue teams discovered unconscious people in the water and on the rocks along the coast.

– April 23

A boat estimated to be carrying more than 100 people got into trouble near the same Wimereux area after passing a sandbank shortly before 6.30am, French authorities said.

Five people died – including three men, a woman, and a girl – in the incident just a few hundred metres from the beach, they added.

– July 12

At around 4.30am reports came in that a tube of a migrant boat near Boulogne-sur-Mer had deflated and several people were in the water, French authorities said.

They added people were adrift in the water, with some were clinging to the remainder of the boat.

Four people died that day and 56 were rescued.

– July 17, 19, 28

Single deaths were reported in the Channel on these dates.

– August 11

A boat got into trouble off the coast of Calais during foggy conditions in the morning, leaving two people dead, French authorities said.

People had fallen in the water, with several sustaining petrol burns, although 53 were reportedly rescued.

– September 3

The deadliest day of the year so far for crossings saw 12 people die after their boat ripped apart in the English Channel.

Up to 65 people were reportedly rescued in a search operation off the coast of Wimereux.

– September 15

A boat carrying 53 people got into difficulty off the coast of Ambleteuse in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France.

A rescue operation was launched but eight people were confirmed dead by Sunday morning.