At Least 4 Dead in Florida After Hurricane Milton Spawns Nearly 20 Tornadoes: ‘It’s Devastating,' Sheriff Says

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, Oct. 9

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty A crane collapsed into a building in downtown St. Petersburg due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida.

At least four people have died from Hurricane Milton after the storm dropped multiple tornadoes in southern Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

St. Lucie County sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed the four deaths occurred in the Lakewood Park community in a video message to locals on Thursday, Oct. 10, just a few hours after Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm.

The fatalities were reported in the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, according to ABC affiliate WPBF.

"We are going through the rubble," Pearson said, per Treasure Coast Newspapers, adding, "It's devastating. There are no words to describe it."

Spanish Lakes Country Club Village did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Connor Ferran's house is seen after it was hit by a tornado in Fort Myers, Florida on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches

Images of the St. Lucie County tornado were captured by both residents and traffic cameras. Two tornadoes were also captured on traffic cameras in Collier County, as well, according to USA Today.

Tornadoes were also reported in Fort Myers, Port Mayaca, Stuart, Port Salerno, Wellington and more.

Damage from the tornadoes is now circulating on social media, including one clip that showed significant damage to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Pierce caused by one of the twisters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 19 tornadoes touched down in Florida as a result of Milton, according to NBC affiliate WFLA. He declared a state of emergency in dozens of counties before the storm hit.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Oscar Garcia (R) with his family stands outside his house after getting hit by a reported tornado in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches

Milton came ashore near Siesta Key — about five miles west of Sarasota and 115 miles southwest of Orlando — at around 8:30 p.m. local time, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane brought maximum sustained wind speeds of 120 mph and is the fifth hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. this year.

More than 3.3 million people are currently without power in Florida, according to PowerOutage.us, as Milton moves offshore as a Category 1 hurricane.

