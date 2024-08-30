At least 4 dead, over 90 injured as Typhoon Shanshan wreaks havoc in Japan
Japan is bracing for continued risks of landslides and floods as Tropical Cyclone Shanshan, now downgraded to a tropical depression, slowly moves inland after three days of record rainfall. Shanshan, which made landfall on Thursday as the year's strongest typhoon, has caused significant disruption in southwestern Japan, leading to at least four deaths and over 90 injuries.
Shanshan’s destruction: In Aichi Prefecture, three people died in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, while an elderly man in Tokushima Prefecture died when his house's roof collapsed. The storm has led to widespread flooding, tornadoes in Miyazaki Prefecture, power outages affecting over 48,000 households and evacuation orders for more than 4 million people.
What’s being done: Travel has been heavily impacted, with suspensions on major rail lines, including the Tokaido Shinkansen between Tokyo and Osaka. Hundreds of flights have been canceled by major airlines, and many travelers were stranded, with "train hotels" set up at key stations to accommodate them. Forecasters expect several more days of rain, with some regions possibly receiving up to 15 inches. Officials are warning people to protect themselves against landslides, violent winds, overflowing rivers and storm surges as Shanshan continues to impact Japan, with damages estimated to be between $6 billion and $10 billion.
