At least 4 killed after US military-contracted plane crashes in southern Philippines

One U.S. service member and three defense contractors were killed Thursday when a plane contracted by the U.S. military crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.

Latest Stories

  • Australia, Japan, Philippines, US to conduct maritime cooperative activity

    The U.S. Navy said on Wednesday that Australia, Japan and Philippine defence forces will work together with the U.S. to conduct maritime activity within the Philippines exclusive economic zone on Feb. 5 to enhance cooperation and interoperability. A spokesperson for Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command later said China had conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea on Wednesday. The troops will remain on high alert and defend China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and control any military activities that disrupt the South China Sea, the spokesperson said.

  • A US Navy pilot narrowly avoided crashing into the sea by as little as 16 feet after a 'catastrophic' failure aboard his aircraft carrier

    Documents obtained by Business Insider show how the F/A-18 pilot prevented his fighter jet from crashing into the Indian Ocean.

  • The West is seeing Kim Jong Un's army in action. The North Korean soldiers are brutal zealots undeterred in the face of death.

    North Korean soldiers are capable, incredibly disciplined, and willing to die before they're captured. But they're also new to modern combat.

  • Bombardier beats profit estimates, puts off 2025 forecast on US tariff threat

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Canadian planemaker Bombardier on Thursday beat quarterly profit estimates on aftermarket business strength, and delayed its 2025 forecast, citing uncertainty related to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Shares of the Montreal-based business jet maker dropped 3.6% in Toronto late morning trade. Resilient demand for private flying has boosted jet makers' order books and their aftermarket businesses, despite challenges in the aerospace supply chain.

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • Congress puts hold on Trump’s $1 billion arms sale to Israel

    Congress has placed a hold on a $1 billion arms sale package for Israel that was readied alongside President Trump welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington on Tuesday. Two congressional aides told The Hill on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on the arms sale package. The Wall Street Journal first reported the…

  • How the US Navy's first hostile drone kill with an air-to-air missile set the stage for the emergence of the 'Murder Hornet'

    The Navy said that the "Murder Hornet" configuration on its F/A-18 fighter jet is comprised of nine air-to-air missiles.

  • First military flight lands in Guantanamo Bay with migrants deported from the US

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The first U.S. military flight deporting migrants from the United States to Guantanamo Bay landed in Cuba on Tuesday evening, according to a U.S. official. It was the first step in an expected surge in the number of migrants sent to the U.S. naval base, which for decades was primarily used to detain foreigners associated with the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

  • West Point shuts down clubs for women and students of color in response to Trump's DEI policies

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy has disbanded a dozen West Point cadet clubs centered on ethnicity, gender, race and sexuality in response to the Trump administration's push to eliminate diversity programs throughout government.

  • Russia's spies, in retaliation against the CIA, urge Americans to get in touch

    Russia's foreign intelligence service released an English-language video on Thursday, urging "true American patriots" who care about world peace to get in touch via secure communication in response to efforts by the CIA to recruit Russians. The U.S.'s Central Intelligence Agency has said the war in Ukraine is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to recruit agents in Russia. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the main successor organisation to the Soviet-era KGB's First Main Directorate, ridiculed the CIA's "clumsy attempts" to recruit Russians with the videos.

  • US tactics are taking shape for fighting a potent new threat — low-cost drones

    Low-cost drones have been used as cheap and effective weapons in conflicts like Ukraine. The US is rapidly developing its own ways to counter them.

  • Ukraine says it's far along in developing laser weapons to take out Russian drones

    Laser weapons could provide Ukraine with a new way of combatting Russian drones, military experts told Business Insider.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine sees marked improvement in accuracy of Russia's North Korean missiles

    KYIV (Reuters) -North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine by Russian forces since late December have been far more precise than salvos of the weapons launched over the past year, two senior Ukrainian sources told Reuters. At a time when Moscow's burgeoning ties with Pyongyang are causing alarm from Washington to Seoul, the increase in accuracy - to within 50-100m of the intended target - suggests North Korea is successfully using the battlefield to test its missile technology, the sources said. A military source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information, described a marked improvement in the precision in all the more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles that hit Ukraine over the past several weeks.

  • Moscow says Ukraine attempts offensive in Russia's western Kursk region

    Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian troops attempted a counterattack on Thursday in Russia's western Kursk region but were repelled by Russian forces. The ministry said Ukrainian troops and armoured vehicles had launched several waves of attacks near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka, but that they were beaten back and the settlements were under Russian control.

  • French Mirage fighters, Dutch F-16s arrive in Ukraine

    France said Thursday it has sent the first of the promised Mirage jet fighters to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June 2024 that Ukraine would get the jets.

  • Russia likely lost 1,500 troops a day for the last 3 months, straining its ability to replace them

    Russia's war casualties, dead and injured, have risen sharply in recent months, according to reports, straining its ability to replace losses.

  • French defence minister says first Mirage 2000 fighter jets delivered to Ukraine

  • Russian spacecraft carrying military 'devices' blasts off from northern cosmodrome

  • Ukraine wants partner countries to join in postwar development worth billions

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine wants to collaborate with partner countries on postwar projects worth billions of dollars not just in mining rare earth elements, but also in energy and construction sectors to help rebuild the country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Wednesday.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of staging bomb attacks on its draft offices

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine accused Russian spies of orchestrating multiple bomb attacks on its draft offices, as officials reported a new explosion on Wednesday that killed one person and hurt four more at a conscription centre in the west of the country. The explosion in the Khmelnytskyi region was the latest in a series of incidents involving draft offices and conscription officers. "We... understand this is a deliberate attack by Russian special services that aims to create a false opinion in society, destabilise the situation and create a negative attitude towards the security and defence forces," national police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi said.