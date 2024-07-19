At least 40 Haitian migrants killed in boat fire, says IOM

Dozens of Haitian migrants died at sea on Wednesday after their boat caught fire, the International Organization for Migration said Friday. More than forty migrants survived and are receiving care provided by the UN agency, whose Haiti chief said that extreme gang violence has pushed people in the country to take “desperate measures” to flee.

At least 40 Haitian migrants were killed at sea after the boat they were traveling on caught fire on Wednesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Haiti said on Friday.

The boat, which was carrying over 80 people, departed from Fort Saint-Michel in Haiti's north and was headed for the Turks and Caicos islands, the IOM said in a statement, citing the Caribbean nation's migration authority.

Forty-one migrants survived the fire and were rescued by the Haitian coast guard. They are currently receiving care and support provided by the IOM, and 11 of them were taken to the nearest hospital, the statement said.

People on the boat used matches to light candles in a ritual to ask for safe passage, leading gasoline-filled drums to catch fire and explode, Jean-Henry Petit, who heads the civil protection office in northern Haiti, told the Miami Herald.

