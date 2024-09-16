At Least 5 Dead in Poland Flooding, Local Media Reports

At least five people were killed after heavy rain in southern Poland triggered flooding and prompted evacuation orders in several areas, local media reported on Monday, September 16.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared a state of natural disaster and said funds were being prepared for emergency aid and damage mitigation.

Local media, citing Polish officials, said that on Monday the body of the fifth victim of the flooding, a 71-year-old male, was found in Nysa after being reported missing since Sunday.

The footage here, captured by local @BaronLozinsky, shows flooding on Monday morning in Jelenia Gora, where the Bobr River overflowed, prompting evacuation orders in several areas. Credit: @BaronLozinsky via Storyful