At least 50 injured after 'incident' on flight from Sydney to Auckland

At least 50 people have been injured after an "incident" on an in-bound flight at Auckland International Airport.

The LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland suffered a technical problem which caused a strong movement, according to local media reports.

Ambulance service Hato Hone St John said around 50 people were assessed and treated at the scene, with one person in a serious condition and the remainder in a moderate to minor condition.

Around 13 people were taken to hospital for treatment, it added.

Flight LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed at Auckland airport as scheduled on Monday afternoon, according to flight tracker, FlightAware.

The flight normally stops in Auckland on its way to Santiago in Chile.

Sky News has contacted LATAM Airlines for comment.

The airline operates regular routes between Sydney, Auckland and major centres in South America.