At least 55 dead after bus plunges off bridge in Guatemala

One person is dead and four others are injured after a Bombardier Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet that was parked on private property, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. "According to initial reports, the Learjet’s left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision," the City of Scottsdale said in a statement, which also confirmed that the flight was inbound from Austin, Texas. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time on Runway 21, according to Scottsdale Airport.