At least £550 million of Covid drugs wasted in the UK

More than £550 million of Covid drugs have been wasted in the UK, according to analysis of health data, amid a “restrictive” rollout of the potentially lifesaving treatment.

Paxlovid – an antiviral developed by Pfizer and designed to be used shortly after people test positive for Covid-19 – was approved across Britain in 2021 after trial results found it reduced the risk of severe illness by almost 90 per cent.

Yet more than one million courses of the antiviral have now expired in the UK, according to a report from the health analytics firm Airfinty. That figure could surge to 2.2 million by the end of June – equivalent to £1.1 billion worth of wasted drugs.

Britain’s unused stock is higher than anywhere else in Europe. About 200,000 doses expired before they were prescribed in Spain, and 100,000 in France and Italy, respectively.

Prof Alex Richter, a professor in clinical immunology and director of the Clinical Immunology Service at the University of Birmingham, told the Telegraph the wastage in the UK was “pretty shocking”.

The eligibility criteria has been “over-restrictive,” she said, limiting the number of people who can access Paxlovid.

Unlike the United States, where the drug has been much easier to obtain, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended the antiviral was only used for people with serious underlying health conditions in the UK. This includes HIV, cancer, or transplant recipients.

“NICE has recommended that the eligible groups be expanded, but NHS England has pushed back on the implementation due to capacity issues,” Prof Ritcher added. “The down side here is many individuals who do not get treatment will end up in secondary care, with consequences to them as individuals and cause capacity issues elsewhere in the system.”

Antiviral drug resistance ‘a real problem’

Prof Paul Hunter, a professor in Medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: “My personal view is that we probably were over narrow.

“Age itself was not an indicator for its use in the UK, but I would have included older age groups in the target group even in the absence of one of the indicator diseases.”

Yet he added that there are legitimate reasons for a cautious rollout of Paxlovid, and said a positive Covid test should be a prerequisite. In the US, this requirement was dropped in 2023.

“Antiviral drug resistance is a real problem and although so far, not a big problem for Paxlovid and Covid, it is only a matter of time – studies have shown evolution of resistance is possible,” he said.

“So if very many people were taking Paxlovid … it is likely that resistance to the drug would develop more rapidly, and then it would no longer be of such value.”

Estimating the need was also difficult, said Marco Gallotta, an analyst at Airfinity. The antiviral became available at a time when the omicron variant was surging internationally, triggering a new wave of disease.

“Governments were keen to buy the highly efficacious antiviral and had a difficult challenge of estimating demand at a critical stage in the pandemic,” he said. “This doesn’t necessarily mean that higher uptake wasn’t desirable and could have saved lives and hospitalisations, but the reduction in testing reduced demand.”

The burden of disease has also fallen, while Paxlovid appears less effective against new strains of Covid. Even the US, which accounts for 54 per cent of reported sales to date, negotiated a deal to return 7.9 million courses of unused Paxlovid in October.

While Pfizer sold $19 billion of Paxlovid in 2022, this dropped to just $1 billion in 2023.

“[By Airfinity’s figures], we bought too much and the Government is being criticised,” said Prof Hunter. “But if we hadn’t bought enough the Government would have been criticised perhaps even more severely. Predicting demand was never going to be easy.”

The Telegraph has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care.

