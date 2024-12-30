At least 60 killed in Ethiopia road accident

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - At least 60 people died in Ethiopia when a truck packed with passengers plunged into a river, authorities in the southern Sidama region said.

The accident happened in the Bona district, the regional communication bureau said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

"Those who survived are now taking treatment at Bona General Hospital," it said, without giving further details.

The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported that the passengers were travelling to a wedding when the accident occured on Sunday.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are poor and many vehicles badly maintained.

At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed in 2018 when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia's mountainous north.

(Reporting and writing by Dawit Endeshaw; Editing by Ammu Kannampilly and Kim Coghill)