At least 85 killed as plane crashes while landing at South Korea airport
At least 85 people are dead after a plane crashed while landing at an airport in South Korea
The Jeju Air flight had 181 passengers on board and was arriving at Muan Airport from Bangkok, Thailand when it came off the runway and crashed into a wall, bursting into flames
No cause has been confirmed - but the fire service says it believes a collision with birds and poor weather may be to blame
Two survivors, one crew member and one passenger, have been pulled from the debris so far and rescue efforts continue
