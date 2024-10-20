'At least 87 dead or missing' after Israeli strike on town in northern Gaza, say Hamas

Israeli raids have left much of Gaza reduced to rubble. (AFP via Getty Images)

Strikes by Israel have led to at least 87 people being reported dead or missing in Gaza, including women and children - according to Hamas run authorities.

The attacks were on the city of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza with dozens of others buried beneath rubble, according to the reports.

Israel has said the figures after the strikes on Saturday published by Hamas authorities were "exaggerated" and not in line with estimates from its military.

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising above the city after Beit Lahia came under attack.

Israel said its air force had attacked "about 175 terrorist targets" in Gaza and Lebanon on Saturday.

The Hamas-run government media office said the bombing in Beit Lahia hit "crowded" residential areas, and that 73 people had been killed. This figure now could be larger but has been disputed by Israel.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a residential complex was destroyed in the strikes.

The latest strikes come just hours after reports of gunfire from Israeli troops at the Indonesian Hospital in the city.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told the BBC it had struck a "Hamas terror target" and was "doing everything possible to avoid causing harm to civilians".

It said the list of dead given by Hamas office were "exaggerated" and said such sources had "proven to be sorely unreliable in previous incidents."

Fighting also continued southern Lebanon as well as the south of Beirut on Sunday.

Israel renewed attacks in northern Gaza in early October saying Hamas was re-grouping in the area.

Forces have bombarded Jabalia where there is a refugee camp. At least 33 people reported killed in a strike late on Friday.

Humanitarian groups have warned that virtually no aid has entered the area in the past few weeks. Israel's own statistics show that aid deliveries to Gaza as a whole have collapsed when compared with the same period in September.

Joyce Msuya, the UN's top humanitarian official, said on Saturday that Palestinians in northern Gaza are enduring "unspeakable horrors" and called for these "atrocities" to stop.

Israel has denied it is preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza but the US has told it to boost access or risk having some American military assistance cut off.