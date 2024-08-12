At least 8 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda's capital

Reuters

Mexico is now investigating two drug lords arrested in the United States last month for their involvement in a slew of alleged crimes committed in their home country in order to get them stateside, federal authorities said on Sunday. U.S. authorities captured Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of Zambada's former partner Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in a stunning arrest late last month near El Paso, Texas. The two have given differing accounts of how they ended up on a plane bound for the small-town airstrip, with Zambada saying on Saturday he was tricked by El Chapo's son and ambushed.