At least 87 killed or missing after Israeli strikes on north Gaza, Palestinian officials say

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses and residential buildings, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, on October 20, 2024.

At least 87 people were killed or remain missing after Israeli strikes on northern Gaza overnight and on Sunday, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, which said that an additional 40 people were wounded in strikes on Beit Lahiya. The Israeli military said it had carried out a precise strike on a Hamas target in the town.

Israeli strikes on multiple homes in the northern Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday left at least 87 people dead or missing, the territory's Health Ministry said.

It said another 40 people were wounded in the strikes on the town of Beit Lahiya, which was among the first targets of Israel’s ground invasion nearly a year ago. The Israeli military said it carried out a precise strike on a Hamas target.

Israel has been carrying out a large-scale operation in northern Gaza for the last two weeks, saying Hamas has regrouped there. Palestinian officials say hundreds of people have been killed and that the health sector in the north is on the verge of collapse.

The United States is meanwhile investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran, according to three U.S. officials. A fourth U.S. official said the documents appear to be legitimate.

The U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

(AP)



