At least eight US telecom firms compromised by Chinese hack campaign, White House says

At least eight U.S. telecom firms have been compromised by a Chinese hacking campaign, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The hack, which also affected dozens of other countries, is part of the ongoing and sprawling “Salt Typhoon” campaign – a cyber campaign that the U.S. believes is aimed at gaining access to prominent political figures and government officials’ communications.

“The Chinese compromised private companies exploiting vulnerabilities in their systems as part of a global Chinese campaign that’s affected dozens of countries around the world,” Anne Neuberger, deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technoloy, said.

Neuberger added that officials do not believe any classified communications have been compromised thus far.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…