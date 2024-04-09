At least four dead in power plant dam blast in Italy

Four bodies have been recovered following an explosion at a power plant next to a dam in Italy.

Sky News' Italian branch reported five others were injured in the blast and another three are missing.

Fire brigade officials said earlier that an explosion had occurred at around 3pm (1pm in the UK) at the dam on Lake Suviana - one of three artificial lakes that feed the power station - in Bargi, near Bologna and Florence.

Utility group Enel said a fire had broken out on one of its transformers at the hydroelectric power plant.

A spokesperson added that the dam basin had not been damaged.

